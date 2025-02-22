AC Milan hero Costacurta: Blame players not Conceicao

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta insists Sergio Conceicao needs to bring through his methods.

Milan were dumped out of the Champions League this week at the hands of Feyenoord.

Reflecting on the result, Costacurta told La Repubblica: “A year ago we Italians seemed to be the masters of Europe, now we are licking our wounds. But that was not the Risorgimento and this is not a relapse into the Middle Ages.

"The elimination of Milan, Atalanta and Juve was just a collective injury.

“He (Conceicao) needs time and players who are up to the job. The role of coaches is often overestimated, and their ability to determine the climate in the locker room. Pippo Inzaghi was bad before matches, not good. Yet he scored like nobody else.”