AC Milan coach Conceicao aware of sack rumours

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao admits he's aware of sack rumours.

Conceicao is barely a month into the job, though doubts are swirling around his position.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Sunday's 1-1 draw with Inter Milan, the Portuguese said: “I’ve had a team with these characteristics in the past. It’s true that the time is not enough. There have been rumours about my future, but I’ve just arrived.

“I still have the luggage in my car – Conceiçao continued smiling – and they (the press) want to send me away already.”

Conceicao continued: “There has been a lot of noise, but some things are not true.

“The important thing was to prove personality, ambition and desire to win a game that meant more than a game. We must have this consistency in the league and other competitions.”