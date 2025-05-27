AC Milan make Thiago Motta primary managerial target

AC Milan are reportedly honing in on hiring former Juventus manager Thiago Motta as they continue their search for Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao, 50, was brought in to replace Paulo Fonseca on a short-term basis back in December but failed to deliver European football.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Portuguese manager now looks set to leave once his contract expires in July and AC Milan are yet to name a replacement.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport, ex-Bologna and Juventus manager Motta, 42, is now the leading candidate to replace him.

Motta was sacked by Juve back in March having failed to replicate the good work he did in getting Bologna to the Champions League for the first time in their history in 2023-24.