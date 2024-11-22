AC Milan chief Moncada: Ibrahimovic involved in transfer planning

AC Milan technical director Geoffrey Moncada says January market planning is now underway.

Moncada, speaking with MilanNews.it, also discussed the role of director Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the club's transfer policy.

He said, "Yes. We have already started talking to the various profiles. With Ibra, with Giorgio Furlani, with the coach, with Gerry Cardinale… We have already talked.

"More or less we already know the profiles we want, but I think it will be more for June. Let's start with the missing profiles, then we'll make a shortlist."

Asked to name the players they're targeting, Moncada laughed: "No, not yet. In a little while, yes, but if I speak now in November it will be difficult for us. Maybe in the next weekends I'll go away to see these players, I'll go with the scouts."

On Ibrahimovic, he also said: “We talk every day. We meet at Casa Milan, at Milanello, we go to eat together. We have a good relationship, very direct. He wants to know things without wasting time, I like that. We are together every day.

“Yes, he likes them (the transfer targets) too. Now I have opened a profile for him on a professional platform for data analysis and video, so he can see the players too."