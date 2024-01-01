Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

AC Milan chief Furlani defends modest transfer spending policy

AC Milan chief Furlani defends modest transfer spending policy
AC Milan chief Furlani defends modest transfer spending policy
AC Milan chief Furlani defends modest transfer spending policyProfimedia
AC Milan chief Giorgio Furlani has defended their modest spending habits.

Milan appeared reluctant to go higher than €20m for any single signing over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Strahinja Pavlovic was the most expensive addition at around €20m.

Furlani said: “I often say that in football people focus a great deal on price as opposed to value. Price does not necessarily equate to value.

“We believe that we have signed some good players that play our brand of football and will contribute to success for Milan, so the price tag is irrelevant in many ways.”

Mentions
Serie AAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tight budget key to AC Milan choosing Fonseca
Abraham excited about AC Milan move: I feel great!
AC Milan and Maignan closer to new agreement