AC Milan chief Furlani defends modest transfer spending policy

AC Milan chief Giorgio Furlani has defended their modest spending habits.

Milan appeared reluctant to go higher than €20m for any single signing over the summer.

Strahinja Pavlovic was the most expensive addition at around €20m.

Furlani said: “I often say that in football people focus a great deal on price as opposed to value. Price does not necessarily equate to value.

“We believe that we have signed some good players that play our brand of football and will contribute to success for Milan, so the price tag is irrelevant in many ways.”