Llorente: Morata will be happy at AC Milan; they've MASSACRED him in Spain
Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente is convinced AC Milan have chosen well in Alvaro Morata.

The Atletico Madrid striker is set to sign for Milan this week.

Morata is due to join Milan after captaining Spain to Euros success. The former Juventus forward has stated he plans to leave LaLiga due to the barracking he receives from fans up and down the country.

Llorente told Il Corriere dello Sport:  "Everyone wants someone like that, it will be a one-off. He suffered heavy depression in Spain, when your loved ones touch you it makes everything more difficult.

"They massacred him and he proved to be the best."

 

