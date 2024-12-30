AC Milan avoid hefty payout to sacked coach Fonseca

AC Milan will avoid a hefty payout to sacked coach Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca was dismissed by Milan this morning and replaced by former Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

Il Corriere della Sera says despite having signed a three-year contract with Milan, Fonseca will not receive his salary to 2027 but will be paid only for one year of his contract.

This is due to a clause in the agreement between the club and the player, according to which a dismissal in the first six months would have entailed the payment of only a third of the total expected salary.

Milan confirmed the appointment of Conceicao this afternoon.