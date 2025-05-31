AC Milan attacker Leao mocks Cassano over Allegri claims

AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has mocked outspoken pundit Antonio Cassano.

Cassano has been left unimpressed by the appointment of Max Allegri as new Milan coach.

Allegri was named new coach on Friday after the dismissal of Sergio Conceicao in the morning.

Cassano played for Allegri when he led Milan to the Scudetto over 14 years ago and declared on Viva el Futbol: “Allegri won because he had me."

In response to the clip being posted on social media, Leao reacted with four laughing emojis mocking Cassano's claims.