AC Milan attacker Ibrahimovic Jr asked about Hammarby loan

Maximilian Ibrahimovic insists he's focused on AC Milan.

The 18 year-old Swede is being linked with a return to Hammarby. But the son of Milan director Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he's happy with the Rossonero, where he is now training with the senior squad.

"It was special. Like going into a candy store as a kid - it was a bit 'wow, wow, there he is'. Now it's normal and more competition," Ibrahimovic told SVT Sport.

The 18-year-old was particularly impressed by Rafael Leão.

"I get a little starstruck when I see him. He is special."

The talent, who belongs to Milan Futuro in Serie C, has a past in Hammarby IF, where father Zlatan is a co-owner.

"Hammarby was fun. A fun experience in Sweden. It was different from anything else I've experienced. I got to play with some that I now play with in the national team."

But returning to Hammarby on loan has not been on the cards.

"No, my focus is only on Milan and growing there," he added.