AC Milan attacker Felix: Kaka my favourite player ever

Joao Felix admits he grew up admiring AC Milan great Kaka.

Felix has joined Milan on-loan from Chelsea and concedes he's long been a fan of Kaka and the Rossonero.

He said, “He’s my favourite player ever. I’ve never spoken to him about coming here, but I’ve spoken to him in the past. I met him in the US, I did an interview with him.

"He’s an idol, I can’t compare myself to him but I wish I could do what he did at Milan, what he did.”

On coach and fellow Portuguese Sergio Conceicao, Felix continued: “I already knew the coach, I even played against him. When I left Portugal I continued to follow him. I told him that I would like to play in my role, I didn’t ask to play loads. And this convinced me to come to Milan.

“I knew him before, I know how his teams play. I like him a lot and that’s also why I’m here.

“I will do everything the coach asks me to do, at any time and in any role: I will do my best and I will be available to the coach and the team.”