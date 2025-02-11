AC Milan attacker Felix: Kaka my favourite player ever
Felix has joined Milan on-loan from Chelsea and concedes he's long been a fan of Kaka and the Rossonero.
He said, “He’s my favourite player ever. I’ve never spoken to him about coming here, but I’ve spoken to him in the past. I met him in the US, I did an interview with him.
"He’s an idol, I can’t compare myself to him but I wish I could do what he did at Milan, what he did.”
On coach and fellow Portuguese Sergio Conceicao, Felix continued: “I already knew the coach, I even played against him. When I left Portugal I continued to follow him. I told him that I would like to play in my role, I didn’t ask to play loads. And this convinced me to come to Milan.
“I knew him before, I know how his teams play. I like him a lot and that’s also why I’m here.
“I will do everything the coach asks me to do, at any time and in any role: I will do my best and I will be available to the coach and the team.”