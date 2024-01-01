AC Milan ask Chelsea about Chukwuemeka price

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is being linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

The midfielder was being linked to the Serie A club all of last summer, but no move materialized.

Advertisement Advertisement

The young talent was a peripheral figure in the Blues first team last season, playing nine Premier League games.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio states that Milan see an opportunity to secure Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, adding to the competition in midfield.

As a result, Chukwuemeka may be deemed surplus to requirements, despite only joining a couple of years ago.