Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

AC Milan ask Chelsea about Chukwuemeka price

AC Milan ask Chelsea about Chukwuemeka price
AC Milan ask Chelsea about Chukwuemeka price
AC Milan ask Chelsea about Chukwuemeka priceAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is being linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

The midfielder was being linked to the Serie A club all of last summer, but no move materialized.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The young talent was a peripheral figure in the Blues first team last season, playing nine Premier League games.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio states that Milan see an opportunity to secure Chukwuemeka.

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, adding to the competition in midfield.

As a result, Chukwuemeka may be deemed surplus to requirements, despite only joining a couple of years ago.

Mentions
Serie AChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan locked in Chelsea talks for Lukaku
Bazzani urges Chelsea striker Lukaku not to go to AC Milan
AC Milan open Chelsea talks for Lukaku