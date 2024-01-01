West Ham, Marseille invited by Ajax to make Bergwijn offer

West Ham United are eyeing Ajax midfielder Steven Bergwijn.

The former Tottenham attacker is ready to leave Ajax this summer and West Ham are keen, says De Telegraaf.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they're not alone in their interest, with Olympique Marseille and the Saudi Pro League also eyeing the Holland international.

Ajax are ready to sell after taking a financial blow due to missing Champions League qualification last season.

The Dutch giants will seek offers starting at €30m for Bergwijn.