Vinicius Jr close to agreement over new contract with Real Madrid

Vincius Jr close to agreement over new contract with Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is ready to put pen to paper on a new contract with Real Madrid.

While he's been in talks with Saudi Pro League chiefs about a head-spinning move which would be worth €1 BILLION to him, the Brazil international is set to commit his immediate future to Real Madrid.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito this week.

"They tell me that Vinicius Jr. is very close to renewing with Real Madrid," Inda began. "The player has a contract until 2027 and it would be extended for three more years, until 2030.

"He would stay until 30 years old at Real Madrid. They are negotiating and close to reaching an agreement."

Inda also stated, "They tell me that he is close to renewing. It may be announced when the season is over. The renewal would imply that he would earn more base salary than (Kylian) Mbappé and (Jude) Bellingham.

"Mbappé has the circumstance of a top signing-on fee (last summer)."