Real Madrid close to making Vinicius Jr highest paid (inc. Mbappe) at club

Real Madrid are ready to make Vinicius Jr the highest paid player at the club.

That's according to Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vincius Jr and his agents have held talks with Saudi Pro League chiefs after a move to the Middle East next season.

However, Inda states a Real are now close to securing the Brazil international to a new deal.

"They tell me that Vinicius Jr is very close to renewing with Real Madrid. The player has a contract until 2027 and would be extended for three more years, until 2030. He would stay until 30 years old at Real Madrid. They are negotiating and close to reaching an agreement," declared Inda.

"They tell me that he is close to renewing. It may be announced when the season is over. The renewal would imply that he would earn more base salary than (Kylian) Mbappé and (Jude) Bellingham. Mbappé has the benefit of his signing bonus."