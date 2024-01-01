Toney set to move to Al-Ahli after Brentford accept £40M deal

Brentford have accepted a bid in the region of £40M for Ivan Toney from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli as he looks to move away from the London club.

Toney has not played for Brentford so far this season and has missed both of their opening Premier League games against Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The England striker has been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks but talks look to have broken down as the Saudi club swoop in for his services.

Toney would be one of the most high-profile players to move to Saudi Arabia and would joins the likes of Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar in a league that is growing in quality.

He was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad at Euro 2024 but struggled to get minutes on the pitch ahead of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

The striker has been left out of interim England manager Lee Carsley's squad for September's Nations League games after not playing any minutes so far this season.

He has scored 72 goals in 141 games for Brentford and is one of the most prolific strikers the Premier League has seen in years but now wants a move away from the club and the Saudi League could be the perfect move for him.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has also been linked to both clubs and after Chelsea offloaded Romelu Lukaku the Blues could put in a deal for the talented forward.