TNS chairman fumes as Al-Orobah yet to cough up Young fee

The New Saints are taking Saudi Pro League club Al-Orobah to FIFA.

TNS are insisting Al-Orobah are yet to pay the fee agreed for former striker Brad Young.

Young left TNS for the SPL in a deal worth £190,000. However, TNS are insisting they're yet to receive any payment for the former Aston Villa prospect.

Saints chairman Mike Harris told BBC Radio Wales' Call Rob programme: "We're due our transfer fee - not a penny has come.

"Our transfer fee hasn't been paid. We've reported it to Fifa. One (payment) was due immediately in September - we gave them 16 days' grace - and the other was due (last week), which was the second part.

"We can't even get hold of the club so I'd be saying to any club thinking of selling a good prospect to Saudi Arabia to not do the deal unless the cash is in your bank before the player goes.

"No other club should be taken in by the promises of riches that don't turn up."