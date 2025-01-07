Juventus offer Luiz to Man City (plus two more Prem clubs) in Zirkzee attempt

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Juventus are hawking Douglas Luiz around the Premier League this month.

Luiz only moved to Juve in August from Aston Villa, but has struggled to establish himself in the plans of coach Thiago Motta.

The Daily Mail says Juve have offered the Brazil midfielder to two Premier League clubs, along with former team Manchester City.

Juve are open to a loan-to-buy arrangement.

The Bianconeri are attempting to raise funds in order to place an offer to Manchester United for Josh Zirkzee.

However, United manager Ruben Amorim stated after Sunday's draw at Liverpool that he wants to keep the Dutchman: "I want to keep Josh because he gives everything. He's trying in training, but we don't know; the window is open. We will see what happens."

