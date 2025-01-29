Steven Gerrard set to leave Saudi club Al Ettifaq in 'mutual agreement'

Tribal Football
Steven Gerrard is set to leave Al Ettifaq
Steven Gerrard is set to leave Al EttifaqAction Plus
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard (44) is set to depart Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq, where he has been the head coach since 2023.

The former England midfielder will leave Al Ettifaq in 12th place, having won two of his last 14 Saudi Pro League matches in charge.

Gerrard has previously managed Premier League club Aston Villa and Scottish giants Rangers.

He won his first managerial honour with the Gers, claiming the Premiership title in the 2020/21 season.

It has been reported that Gerrard and Al Ettifaq will part ways by 'mutual agreement'.

 

