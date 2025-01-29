Jordan on Duran's links with Al-Nassr: This isn't a football move, it's a money move

Pundit Simon Jordan believes that if Jhon Duran moves from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr before the transfer deadline, it would be a money-driven decision.

Speculation is growing that Duran may leave Villa Park two years after joining, with Al-Nassr interested in a deal.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals this season and signed a new contract in October, which runs until 2030.

"He's not a serious footballer, is he? He's 21 years of age, at the beginning of his career, with all the world in front of him, playing in the best league, for a big football club and he wants to go and play in Saudi. He's not a serious footballer," Jordan told talkSPORT.

"It's a completely different dynamic and a different set of circumstances (to Ivan Toney's move).

"It's not a fair comparison. Ivan Toney was at a certain stage of his career. He wasn't going to get what he wanted in the UK, they weren't going to pay him it. With that in mind, this was his last opportunity to do so. This guy is at the beginning of his career. I understand the dynamic if you wanted to make the comparison.

"Jhon Duran is a young, 21-year-old, Colombian international footballer with real talent. This isn't a football move, it's a money move. Call it for what it is. That's fine - he's a professional footballer. Anyone who has any football interest, including the player himself, would suggest it's a very poor move.

"If he's only in football, people like Ben White who don't like football and they just do it as a profession, if that's his motivation then off you go to Saudi and get paid fantastically - if that's your motivation. (If he comes back in a few years) To what end will your game have improved? He's going to be a multi millionaire anyway.

"He's not starting because he doesn't merit a start, and when he does start he will merit it. The question is football judgement. It's not a football move, it's a money move. It depends on what the agent wants from it."