Son of Al-Nassr star Ronaldo named in Portugal U15 squad

The eldest son of Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a first call-up to the Portugal U15 squad.

Cristiano Jr, 14, is currently playing inside Al-Nassr's academy.

Ronaldo Jr, who has played previously for Juventus and Manchester United, has been called up by Portugal for a youth tournament, in Croatia between 13-18 May, with Portugal scheduled to play Japan, Greece and England.

His father confirmed Cristiano Jr's selection on social media on Wednesday morning.

Along with Portugal, Cristiano Jr also qualifies for the USA and Spain.