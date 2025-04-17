Chelsea "explored the idea" of signing Van Dijk before he signed a new deal at Liverpool

Tribal Football
Chelsea wanted to sign Virgil van Dijk on a free transfer before he agreed on a two-year contract extension with Liverpool.

This is according to Mail Online who state that “Chelsea were one of the clubs who explored the idea of signing him on a free transfer this summer but the feeling they got back is that he was going to sign a new deal at Liverpool.” PSG were also rumoured to want the Dutchman but his talks with sporting director Luis Campos were just chatter. 

The 33-year-old was not short of suitors after heading into the final 12 months of his contract at the club. Alongside PSG and Chelsea were several Saudi League clubs were reportedly desperate to bring him in alongside winger Mohamed Salah for what would have been a ludicrous amount of money. 

The defender is now tied down until 2027 and has become the third highest player in the Premier League. Chelsea may have offered him more, the Saudi League certainly would have offered him more but the towering centre back chose loyalty over money. His leadership is about to take Liverpool to their 20th league title under manager Arne Slot who will delighted he didn’t sniff at a move away from a club who continue to find success each season. 

