Ex-Liverpool defender Warnock: Salah, Van Dijk just solved Slot headache

Former Liverpool fullback Stephen Warnock says Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract today is a massive development for manager Arne Slot.

The looming headache of having to replace Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah has now been avoided with both senior men penning new deals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking with BBC Sport, Warnock said: "Virgil van Dijk is more than just Liverpool's leader on the pitch. He is also hugely important to the way they play under Arne Slot.

"That's why it's brilliant news for the club that he has followed Mohamed Salah and signed a new contract to keep him at Anfield for another two years.

"The pair of them are already Liverpool legends because of what they have done for the club, but they are going to be a big part of what happens next too.

"There are still going to be some changes when Slot shapes his squad at the end of this season but it will mostly be a case of strengthening rather than filling the huge hole he'd have been left with if two such iconic stars had gone.

"It is going to be fascinating to see what happens next but, with Van Dijk and Salah staying, Slot can build his team around them instead of having to replace them first."