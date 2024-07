Saudi Pro League pair chasing Tottenham striker Richarlison

Saudi Pro League clubs are chasing Tottenham striker Richarlison.

With a deal to 2027, Richarlison has insisted he is happy at Spurs.

But CBS's Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Richarlison remains a Saudi target.

"Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have both discussed him. Spurs would expect £60m to sell but are yet to receive any offers.

"One to watch, though, between now and the end of the window."