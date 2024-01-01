Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

UNCOVERED: Fulham boss Silva met with Al-Ittihad directors

UNCOVERED: Fulham boss Silva met with Al-Ittihad directors
UNCOVERED: Fulham boss Silva met with Al-Ittihad directors
UNCOVERED: Fulham boss Silva met with Al-Ittihad directorsAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva has turned down the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The Portuguese manager was given the chance to increase his salary significantly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Silva is enjoying his time managing in the Premier League and does not want to leave.

Per the BBC, he did hold talks with Al-Ittihad figures, but chose not to pursue the matter.

Former AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is now their prime candidate for the job.

Their last manager, Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo, was sacked after a poor season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAl IttihadFulhamSilva MarcoFootball TransfersSaudi Professional League
Related Articles
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa
Liverpool, Man Utd in mix for Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich
Chelsea striker Broja: I have offers, but...