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Saudi FA fine Al-Taawoun £20K over disgusting Jota chants aimed at Ruben Neves

Saudi FA fine Al-Taawoun £20K over disgusting Jota chants aimed at Ruben Neves
Saudi FA fine Al-Taawoun £20K over disgusting Jota chants aimed at Ruben NevesProfimedia

Al-Taawoun fans taunted Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves with chants about his former friend Diogo Jota, chants that have now been punished.

Jota was killed alongside his brother when the car they were in crashed in Zamora, Spain, in July 2025, news that shook the sporting world. 

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Over one year on from his death, Al-Taawoun taunted Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves with chants of Jota’s name as he prepared to take a freekick. 

Neves sarcastically applauded and gave a thumbs-up to the supporters before pointing to the sky and his own eye before then pointing in the direction from which the chanting is coming from. 

"I just hope they don't go to pray later after what they did,” the midfielder said after the game. 

Following the game, Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and Jota’s former Portugal teammate called for punishments for the supporters. 

“The league must take ⁠action and punish this kind of fan behaviour,” he wrote. “This is no longer football, and there have to be limits. People who behave ‌like this should never be allowed to enter a stadium again.“ 

Now, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has handed Al-Taawoun a 100,000 riyals (£20,000/€23,000) fine alongside an order to play their next two home fixtures behind closed doors. 

Al-Taawoun condemned the behaviour, stating that it does not represent either the club or its fans. The club will now play without fans for the next two games, a punishment that could teach fans a lesson.

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Diogo JotaRuben NevesCristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl-HilalSaudi Professional League

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