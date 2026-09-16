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Cristiano Ronaldo suffers shocking record loss as Postecoglou takes full responsibility

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers shocking record loss as Postecoglou takes full responsibility
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers shocking record loss as Postecoglou takes full responsibilityREUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Nassr’s crushing 4-0 defeat to Al Ain came as a shock to fans as Al-Nassr’s heaviest defeat in Asian Champions League competition, a result that came as a shock to manager Ange Postecoglou on the night. 

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The Australian tactician understood the frustration from his side, particularly from Ronaldo as he accepted the blame following the final whistle. 

"The players gave everything they had, and I do not place any responsibility on them ... and the responsibility is my responsibility," Postecoglou admitted after the final whistle. 

Summing up his team’s performance, he bluntly said "Al-Nassr as a whole was poor." 

Ronaldo had only three shots, with his best opportunity a late free-kick saved by Khalid Eisa. This was the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star’s heaviest defeat since moving to Saudi Arabia in what may be a sign that Al-Nassr could be collapsing. 

Al-Nassr's title rivals Al-Hilal secured a 2-1 victory over Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite thanks to a Ruben Neves penalty and a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strike. 

Sitting 3rd in the Saudi Pro League table, Al-Nassr sit two points behind Al-Hilal and next come up against Diriyah Club who are 5 places behind them.

The defeat also means Al-Nassr have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions and Postecoglou must start to turn the side around or he could be sacked by a now frustrated board.

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AFC Champions LeagueCristiano RonaldoAl NassrAl AinAl-HilalManchester UnitedSaudi Professional League

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