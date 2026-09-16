Cristiano Ronaldo suffers shocking record loss as Postecoglou takes full responsibility

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Nassr’s crushing 4-0 defeat to Al Ain came as a shock to fans as Al-Nassr’s heaviest defeat in Asian Champions League competition, a result that came as a shock to manager Ange Postecoglou on the night.

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The Australian tactician understood the frustration from his side, particularly from Ronaldo as he accepted the blame following the final whistle.

"The players gave everything they had, and I do not place any responsibility on them ... and the responsibility is my responsibility," Postecoglou admitted after the final whistle.

Summing up his team’s performance, he bluntly said "Al-Nassr as a whole was poor."

Ronaldo had only three shots, with his best opportunity a late free-kick saved by Khalid Eisa. This was the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star’s heaviest defeat since moving to Saudi Arabia in what may be a sign that Al-Nassr could be collapsing.

Al-Nassr's title rivals Al-Hilal secured a 2-1 victory over Qatar's Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite thanks to a Ruben Neves penalty and a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic strike.

Sitting 3rd in the Saudi Pro League table, Al-Nassr sit two points behind Al-Hilal and next come up against Diriyah Club who are 5 places behind them.

The defeat also means Al-Nassr have won only one of their last four matches in all competitions and Postecoglou must start to turn the side around or he could be sacked by a now frustrated board.