Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is reportedly garnering interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Diriyah Club are exploring a move for the 29-year-old.

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Bailey has been training on his own all summer, with Unai Emery’s side making it clear he has no future at Villa Park.

The Jamaica international reportedly came close to joining Hull earlier in the window, but the move fell through as they couldn’t agree personal terms.

Al-Ittihad and Diriyah Club are now considering a deal to sign Bailey, who has entered the final 12 months of his Villa contract.

“We were expecting him to leave, and it still is the same,” said Emery at his Friday press conference.

“When we decided we were going to the camp in Asia, he was close to leaving. But from there until now, he's still with us here.

“Hopefully he can have one good opportunity to leave and continue his career, and this is our objective. But he's still here with us.”