Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man City FINALLY make formal approach for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Fernandez heading to City for medical, Juventus sign Woltemade

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

'I went through a lot': Richarlison criticises Spurs ahead of rumored Everton move

Saudi clubs circling for unwanted Aston Villa ace Leon Bailey

Saudi clubs circling for unwanted Aston Villa ace Leon Bailey
Saudi clubs circling for unwanted Aston Villa ace Leon BaileyIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is reportedly garnering interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

According to The Athletic, Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Diriyah Club are exploring a move for the 29-year-old.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bailey has been training on his own all summer, with Unai Emery’s side making it clear he has no future at Villa Park.

The Jamaica international reportedly came close to joining Hull earlier in the window, but the move fell through as they couldn’t agree personal terms.

Al-Ittihad and Diriyah Club are now considering a deal to sign Bailey, who has entered the final 12 months of his Villa contract.

“We were expecting him to leave, and it still is the same,” said Emery at his Friday press conference.

“When we decided we were going to the camp in Asia, he was close to leaving. But from there until now, he's still with us here.

“Hopefully he can have one good opportunity to leave and continue his career, and this is our objective. But he's still here with us.”

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLeon BaileyAston VillaAl IttihadAl DiriyahPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa confirm signing of Harwood-Bellis from Southampton

Al Hilal seal three-year deal to sign Watkins from Villa

Emery reveals Ollie Watkins will leave Aston Villa: It's a new chapter with Jackson...