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DONE DEAL: Aston Villa confirm signing of Harwood-Bellis from Southampton

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa confirm signing of Harwood-Bellis from Southampton
DONE DEAL: Aston Villa confirm signing of Harwood-Bellis from Southampton Credit: ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Elliot Legg/Sports Press Photo

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton.

The deal is worth a reported £30 million, as per Sky Sports. 

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Villa will pay £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons for the Saints defender. 

The 24-year-old has made 121 appearances for Southampton across four seasons, and netted seven times in the English Championship last season. 

Villa have been keen to bring in defensive reinforcements following Ezri Konsa's summer move to Arsenal, as they look to improve on a disastrous start to the league season which has left them bottom of the Premier League table. 

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Premier LeagueTaylor Harwood-BellisAston VillaSouthamptonFootball transfers