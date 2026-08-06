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Saudi club Al Ahli bring in Marino Pusic as new manager, replacing Matthias ‌Jaissle

Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Marino Pusic in 2025
Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Marino Pusic in 2025REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay

Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli ⁠have appointed Marino Pusic as their ‌new coach to replace Matthias ‌Jaissle, who left ‌to take charge of ‌Newcastle United, the Asian ‌champions said on Thursday.

Pusic, who led ‌Shakhtar Donetsk to ⁠the ‌Ukrainian league title in 2024, ​has signed a contract until 2028.

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The 54-year-old managed UAE side Al Jazira ⁠last ​season in his first coaching spell in the Gulf region.

He ‌helped FC Twente secure promotion to the Eredivisie in 2019.

Pusic won the Eredivisie title as Feyenoord's assistant coach in 2023.

Jaissle, who guided the ‌Saudi side to ​back-to-back AFC Champions League ‌Elite titles, was named Newcastle United manager following the departure of Eddie Howe.

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Saudi Professional LeagueAl Ahli SC

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