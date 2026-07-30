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Ex-Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants European stay amid links with Saudi side Al Ahli

Ex-Liverpool boss wants European stay amid links with Saudi side Al Ahli
Ex-Liverpool boss wants European stay amid links with Saudi side Al AhliAlex Dodd / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Former Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly prioritizing a top European club amid links with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

The managerial merry-go-round continues after Eddie Howe made the shock decision to step down from his position at Newcastle.

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Howe is now set to be replaced by Al Ahli’s highly rated Matthias Jaissle, signing a four-year deal with the Magpies.

As a result, Slot has been linked with the Saudi side, but according to Sky Sports, Slot is targeting a return to one of Europe’s major leagues and is willing to wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

Slot, 47, left Liverpool earlier in the summer following a disappointing 2025-26, with the Merseyside club only just qualifying for Champions League football.

The 2024-25 Premier League winning boss has since been linked with moves to the likes of AC Milan and the Dutch national team but remains a free agent.

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Saudi Professional LeagueEddie HoweAl Ahli SCLiverpoolNewcastle UtdPremier League