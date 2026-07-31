Ndiaye's father denies transfer links to Al-Hilal: Rest assured, he is not going anywhere

Iliman Ndiaye's father Mouhamadou Abdoulaye Ndiaye has denied that his son will leave Everton for Al-Hilal.

Across all competitions since joining from Marseille in 2024, Ndiaye has made 64 appearances in which he has grabbed 17 goals and 3 assists for the Toffees.

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The Senegal forward, 26 years old and entering his prime, has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time and the latest transfer rumour to Saudi giants Al-Hilal are the latest to wrap around the midfielder.

Ndiaye is not tempted by money

Reports claimed that Ndiaye has rejected multiple contract offers and is interested in the Saudi move as talks got underway this month.

However, such rumours have been quashed by Ndiaye’s father who laughed off such connections in what is good news for Everton supporters.

"Many people called me to tell me that Iliman was going to leave. But rest assured, he is not going anywhere."

"He called me this morning. I even teased him with a few words in Arabic, and we laughed about it. He let me know that he had no intention of going to Saudi Arabia.

"He knows he can earn a lot of money there, but he also believes that his level may decline," he concluded. "He is not the type to prefer money over his career."

Last summer Inter Milan had an enquiry rejected around the £40M mark as per The Athletic and it is unlikely that Everton would consider any bid under £50M for Ndiaye whose future at the club past the summer looks almost certain.

Speaking further on his son’s ambitions, Ndiaye’s father revealed that he still believes he can strive for the Ballon d’Or.

"He's not the type to prioritise money over his career. His goal is to win another Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, win the World Cup, and one day become a Ballon d'Or winner. That's what motivates him today."