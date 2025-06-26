Ronaldo signs new two-year contract with Al Nassr: Al-Nassr forever!

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have announced that legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new deal with the club.

Ronaldo has signed a new deal at Al Nassr until June 2027 as he commits his future the club in a long-term deal as announced by the club who posted a video of the winger stating “Al-Nassr forever!” with a smile on his face.

The Portugal captain joined Al Nassr in January 2023 and was out of contract at the end of this month as speculation surrounding his future continued. The ex-Manchester United forward reportedly feels at home in Saudi Arabia despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushing for sides to sign him ahead this summer’s Club World Cup.

The ex-Real Madrid forward wants to score 1,000 goals before he retires, he is currently on 938 and likely won’t stop anytime soon despite being 40 years old. He has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for the Saudi club, including 35 in 41 matches last term, claiming the league's Golden Boot award for top scorer. Next season he will aim for a similar amount as he keeps pushing towards number 1000.

Al-Nassr parted company with Italian manager Stefano Pioli after less than a year in charge over the past week and Ronaldo will welcome a new head coach ahead of the new season who he will hope to bring silverware to a side who have won nothing since Ronaldo’s arrival.