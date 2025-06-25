Ronaldo agrees to new contract with Al Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached an agreement with Al Nassr that will see him extend his stay at the Saudi club, with the length of the contract still being discussed but potentially lasting two years.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ronaldo has reached an agreement to renew his contract with Al Nassr, with his current deal ending on June 30th.

The only detail that remains to be settled is the length of the contract; one season is guaranteed but Saudi officials are trying to make it run until 2027.

It's an important decision to make for the Saudi league . In December 2022, Ronaldo was the first big star to accept the invitation of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and move to Riyadh, but the adventure at Al Nassr hasn't been a complete success.

Despite scoring a huge number of goals (99 in 111 games), he still hasn't managed to win any major trophies, and this has led to speculation about a possible departure.

However, it now seems that's not going to happen.

