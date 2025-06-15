Troost-Ekong exclusive: Al-Nassr star Ronaldo impact on Saudi football long-lasting

Al Kholood captain William Troost-Ekong claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence on Saudi Arabian football extends beyond just winning trophies with Al Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar made headlines when he joined the Riyadh-based club in 2023, following an unceremonious exit from Manchester United, marking a defining moment in his remarkable career.

With his arrival, the Saudi Pro League gained unprecedented global attention, attracting football fans, other elite players and media coverage like never before.

Despite the fanfare and high expectations, Ronaldo has yet to secure a domestic trophy with Al Nassr, prompting debate about his success.

However, the Nigeria international believes judging his impact solely by trophies overlooks the broader influence he has had on Saudi football.

"He's the kind of player you want to have in the league, because he draws attention and I think he brings the best out of everyone," Troost-Ekong told Flashscore.com in a no-holds-barred interview.

"He's so respected and so competitive at the highest level. Not lifting a trophy yet? I'm sure it will frustrate him but I think you also have to respect other teams in the league.

"We have Al Ittihad Club, a historical team that won the league this season with the likes of (Karim) Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Fabinho, Steven Bergwijn and others.

"Same for Al Hilal who have won so many (titles) in previous years with all their stars. They (have) also the Asian Cup, so there are fantastic teams in the league and it's not easy.

"One man Ronaldo alone cannot win the league or a cup. I'm sure he'll be fired up to do it before he leaves Al Nassr."

Although he has yet to win a title, the Real Madrid legend boasts several personal records, including being the first player in football history to score against 200 different opponents.

In the 2023/24 season, Ronaldo netted 35 league goals, surpassing Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored in a single Saudi Pro League campaign.

Amid ongoing rumours about a possible departure from Al Nassr, the 40-year-old is reportedly set to sign a contract extension, which would keep him at the club through at least the 2026 World Cup.

On facing Ronaldo multiple times

Troost-Ekong also shared his unique experience of facing Ronaldo multiple times throughout his career from Serie A in Italy to the English Premier League and now the Saudi Pro League.

The Super Eagle first faced the Portuguese superstar during his stint at Udinese, when Ronaldo was playing for Juventus.

He recalled: "I've had luck playing against Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the world. I played against him in Italy during his time with Juventus and I was at Udinese.

"Also, at Watford and he was at Manchester United. I managed to beat him once in Udinese and Watford."

Their rivalry took an unexpected turn when they met again in Saudi Arabia "We met again in Saudi Arabia. He has really helped boost the league.

"He is the pioneer in Saudi, the same way when he went to Italy to revive Serie A when he left Real Madrid."

Reflections on debut Saudi season

The defender describes his first season in Saudi Arabia as a memorable experience, adapting to a new football culture and competing alongside some of the world’s top players.

Troost-Ekong joined Al Kholood after leaving Greek Super League club PAOK on a permanent deal through a free transfer.

The move marked a new chapter in his career, providing fresh challenges and opportunities in the Middle East.

"Playing in Saudi Arabia is a different experience and it's nice being part of a project with big names and successful players, " he added.

"I've enjoyed my first season with my team. We finished in the mid table. For the first season in the top-flight, it is something special and I look forward to continuing the journey next season.

"As a captain of the team, I'll learn more about the football culture in Saudi Arabia."

In the recently concluded season, the African player featured in 32 matches for Noureddine Zekri’s team, scoring two goals in matches against Al Hilal and Al Kholood.