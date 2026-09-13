Ronaldo calls for punishments after disgraceful fans taunt Neves with Jota chants

Cristiano Ronaldo has called for fans to be punished after Ruben Neves was taunted by Diogo Jota chants.

Last year Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car crash that shook the sporting world.

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It was a tragedy that many still mourn, including Jota’s former teammates from club and international level.

However, some fans are using Jota’s death as a way to get at Jota’s former Wolves and Potugal teammate Neves who now plays for Al-Hilal.

Footage filmed from the Al Taawoun Club Stadium stands, shows Neves standing over a free-kick close to the home fans when chants of “Jota, Jota, Jota” become audible.

Neves carried his coffin at the heartbreaking funeral last summer and also has a tattoo on his calf of himself and Jota embracing as a permanent reminder of their relationship.

Jota’s former international teammate Ronaldo condemned the chants on Instagram and called for the Saudi Pro League to punish the supporters involved.

“There are limits to everything. I hope the league takes action and bans these people from stadiums.”

Commenting after the game, Neves said of those aiming the chants at him: “I just hope they don’t go to pray later.”

Neves' emotional statement

In an emotional statement following Jota’s death, Neves said that what the pair had was more than friendship.

"More than a friendship, we’re family, and we won’t stop it just because now you decided to sign a contract a little further away from us!” Neves wrote in an emotional statement last year.

"When I go to the selection, you’ll still be next to me at the dinner table, on the bus, on the plane… you’ll always be there with me as always.

"Let’s keep laughing, making plans, sharing our life with each other.

"I’m going to make sure you’re always present and I’ll make sure that your loved ones never lack anything while you’re there, far away but thinking of us, waiting for us.

"Life has brought us together and now it can’t tear us apart."