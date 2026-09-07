Done Deal: Man City youngster Sangare joins Al-Qadsiah

Mahamadou Sangare has left Manchester City after just over a year at the Premier League champions, joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah on a permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old French forward moved to City from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, choosing the Premier League club instead of signing his first professional contract with PSG.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side. Sangare enjoyed a productive spell with City’s academy, making 30 appearances and scoring 15 goals.

His highlights included a hat-trick against AS Monaco in the UEFA Youth League.

A return to Ligue 1 had been considered, with a loan move reportedly expected. Instead, Sangare opted for a permanent switch to Saudi Arabia, signing a three-year contract with Al-Qadsiah.