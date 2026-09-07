Kane speaks honestly on Ballon d'Or chances: The season I had was my best season by far

Harry Kane has spoken on his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or after another incredible campaign.

The former Tottenham striker scored 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern last season, then added six goals for England at the World Cup as he led his nation to the Semi Final.

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Current betting markets have him ahead of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé in the race to win the Ballon d’Or but after missing out on the Champions League and World Cup, there is no clear favourite for the award.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich striker scored 73 goals for club and country last season, besting Cristiano Ronaldo's career-best tally of 69 but falling behind only Lionel Messi's record of 82 goals in a single campaign.

Speaking to The Mirror, Kane was asked about his Ballon d’Or chances and admitted that it is out of his hands.

“That is great, but a long way to go still. I'm extremely proud of the season I put out for sure. I think it just fills me with pride because I know not long ago that I was that fan wanting to become a professional footballer.

“I'm here now, and I'm winning awards like the Golden Shoe. And the Ballon d’Or is the same. Of course, now it's out of my hands in terms of it's down to the voters and the people who decide it. The season I had was my best season by far, and we have to wait and see this.

“It's a weird one because I'm already focused on this season now and the next season and thinking how can I be better, how can I improve. But also I want to appreciate what I did. Time will tell.

“I think the thing with football and opinions - there's so many opinions, so many arguments for different players and people love this player because of that. ‘He's fast, he's got a great IQ, he finishes great.’

“I think that's what makes football special is all those debates and the Ballon d’Or is definitely one of them. So I'm happy that I'm in contention, so we have to wait and see.”

Kane won the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga title as well as Bundesliga Golden Boot and Germany’s Footballer of the Year for 2025/26. The Ballon d’Or may be next for the England captain as voting begins in a few months.