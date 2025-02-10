Tribal Football
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to sign a new contract with Al Nassr.

Arriyadiyah is reporting Ronaldo and Al Nassr have agreed terms over a new contract extension.

The 40 year-old striker will pen a new deal to 2026, with the option for another 12 months.

Ronaldo's salary is said to be around €200m.

It will leave him with two seasons to break the 1,000-goal mark. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently has 923 career goals.

Another interesting detail: His son Cristiano Jr. is currently playing in Al Nassr's youth teams and will be 17 years old in 2027. It is therefore not impossible that father and son will be on the field together before Dad retires.

 

