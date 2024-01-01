REVEALED: The contract offer tabled by Saudis to Real Madrid star Vini Jr

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has an offer from the Saudi Pro League dubbed "the biggest in the history of football".

Vini Jr is viewed by the SPL and their finance backers the Public Investment Fund, as their big poster boy for the league and Saudi Arabia's World Cup bid.

ESPN Brasil reports PIF representatives have held talks with Vini Jr and his agents, with an offer tabled worth a staggering €350m-a-year - . "The highest salary offer in the history of football," declared the broadcaster.

For the moment, Vini Jr hasn't responded, though there is a confidence he remains committed to Real Madrid.

The Brazil attacker's current contract carries a €1bn buyout clause, which the PIF are unlikely to match.

The PIF are financial supporters of Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal.