Renard takes charge of Saudi Arabia: I'm back

Herve Renard has been named coach of Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman takes charge after the sacking of Roberto Mancini last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

It marks a return for Renard, who took charge of the Saudis from July 2019 to March 2023 and led them to a remarkable victory over 2022 World Cup winners Argentina in the group stage.

"I am back," Renard said in a videoon the Saudi national team's X account.

"I did not intend to leave, but when your country knock on your door, you have to respond.

"I did not finish my story with Saudi yet."