Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has paid tribute to Nacho Fernandez.

It was announced today that Nacho is leaving Real when his contract expires at the end of this month. The defender is set to sign with Michel's Al Qadsiah of the Saudi Pro League.

After his departure was confirmed, Florentino said in a short statement: "Since he came to our academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and he leaves with the love, recognition and admiration of all Madrid.

"Real Madrid is and always will be your home."

Nacho leaves Real having won a club record 26 trophies.

