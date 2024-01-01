DONE DEAL: Al Qadsiah sign Real Madrid captain Nacho

Tribal Football
Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has completed his move to Al Qadsiah.

The defender joins the newly-promoted Saudi Pro League club on a contract to 2026.

Nacho's departure for Real was confirmed on Tuesday and he has since held a departure media conference.

Nacho said, "Thank you very much for your patience these days and thank you for your respect. I imagined the questions would come. The decision is the most difficult in my entire life.

"It is a considered and confident decision. I'd be lying to you if I said I haven't had some doubts. I needed a new experience and I told the club several months ago.

"Everything is so beautiful that you have doubts and thoughts about holding out for another season. I was honest and I needed a new experience. And I could never dream that the end would be this nice."

 

