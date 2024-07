Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa sends Al Ittihad response

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has rejected an offer from Al Ittihad.

AS says the Saudi Pro League giants are willing to splash out to sign Kepa in a permanent transfer.

However, Kepa has resisted the approach.

The Spaniard has only one choice for this next move and that's a return to Real Madrid.

Kepa is waiting on Real to make a decision on re-signing him after last season's loan. If Andriy Lunin departs, they will move for Kepa as a direct replacement.