Al Ittihad striker Benzema: Right time to leave Real Madrid

Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema insists he has no regrets leaving Real Madrid.

Benzema has endured a tumultuous time in Saudi Arabia, but says it was the "right time" to leave Real.

He said, “Players come and go.

"It’s like that at Real Madrid, it will always happen. It was the right moment to leave, I look back and feel happy.

“Real Madrid is always the best team in the world. Players come and go, but Real Madrid will always be at the very top.”