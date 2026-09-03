Postecoglou admits he "unbelievably blessed" to be part of Cristiano Ronaldo's story

Al Nassr boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken on what a honour it is to manage Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back in July, former Tottenham manager Postecoglou was appointed as head coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr where Ronaldo has been finishing off his legendary career.

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Ronaldo, who won the Saudi Pro League title for the first time in May, has helped Postecoglou win his opening 4 league games as the title race begins between his side and Al-Hilal.

The 60 year old had been linked with the post if Scotland manager following Steve Clarke's resignation but he instead chose to make his way outside of Europe for a new challenge.

Speaking on switch this week, he revealed that Ronaldo was like a magnet as it is an honour to manage one of the world’s best ever players.

"When I reflect on my career, what stands out for me is that I've been unbelievably blessed in being part of other people's journeys.

“When I was a player, Ferenc Puskas was my coach, one of the greatest players of all time. And just that association has been unbelievable for me because I'm a small part of that man's story, a little small part, but a small part.

"With the Socceroos, I worked with arguably our greatest ever player in Timmy Cahill, so I'm a small part of his story. Sonny (Son Heung-min), the greatest ever Korean player, I'm a small part of his story.

"So, there's no doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo's here, you kind of go, I can become a small part of his story as well. And not from a selfish point of view, but for my own kind of life's journey, of everything I wanted to do since I was a kid, you get associated with these people on the way. That was part of the attraction. Not that they'll tell my story alongside it, but I can tell that story, and that was a part of it as well."

Postecoglou also coaches the likes of Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman and João Félix as the club seek to defend the league title this season. The Greece-born Australian has signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr and after solid start he could be handed an extension later this year.