Why Roberto De Zerbi has to get it right at Tottenham after mass summer spending

So that's it for another few months, as the Premier League transfer window slams shut until the start of 2027.

In keeping with windows past, this summer's had enough drama to keep football supporters worldwide on the edge of their seats in anticipation, with some huge moves taking place in the various leagues.

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Crazy window for Tottenham

There was also the usual deadline day shenanigans, perhaps nowhere more so than at AS Monaco, who stopped Lamine Camara from moving to Chelsea after having agreed a deal, because they were selling Folarin Balogun to Everton, only for the latter deal to then fall through.

Even that paled in comparison when put in context of what Tottenham Hotspur have done in the window, however.

A new-look Tottenham line-up against Newcastle Flashscore

After having stayed in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth last season, Roberto De Zerbi has clearly had an influence at board level by the sheer amount of transfers that have been authorised, in order for the Lilywhites to be challenging at the right end of the table in 2026/27.

The roll call of incomings and outgoings is extensive, with all of Yves Bissouma, Guglielmo Vicario, Souza, Min-hyeok Yang, Kota Takai, Dane Scarlett, Radu Dragusin, Pape Matar Sarr, Kevin Danso, Alfie Devine, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Alejo Veliz, Will Lankshear, Djed Spence, Cristian Romero and Luka Vuskovic either being sold, loaned or released.

Almost £400m worth of new signings

In the case of Randal Kolo Muani and Joao Palhinha, both had come to the end of their loan periods in N17.

Their replacements came thick and fast, with Mykhailo Mudryk following Omar Marmoush, Martin Dubravka, Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jan Paul van Hecke, Savio and the two players that broke Spurs' record transfer spend within days of each other, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Whilst one can accept that desperate times often call for desperate measures, and Tottenham's board should, perhaps, be applauded for their willingness to effectively back De Zerbi to the tune of almost £400m, the two performances that we've seen from Spurs already this season would suggest that their problems run deeper than patching up a few holes in the squad.

Not only have the North Londoners lost both of their opening two games, to Brentford and Newcastle respectively, but they've not even scored a goal.

Richarlison's broadside adds to North Londoners' woes

Whisper it quietly, but for all of the hullabaloo around the club, they're still not actually very good, and that has to be a concern.

Striker Richarlison also kicked off on social media regarding others deciding his career moves, and it appears the Brazilian's anger stems from a failed move back to Everton.

Of course, such is the fickle nature of the game now that supporters in particular expect instant gratification, and that's dangerous in itself.

Rome wasn't built in a day and nor will the new Tottenham be, though one can understand the frustration of the North London faithful to a degree.

Core issues must be addressed

Two 17th-place Premier League finishes took the gloss off their Europa League victory, and let's not forget that was all whilst playing a reasonably attractive brand of attacking football under Ange Postecoglou.

De Zerbi can't expect to use the same blueprint and get different results. The core tenets of why Spurs were so poor are what need to be addressed, and throwing money at the problem isn't always the solution.

Tottenham's current position in the Premier League table Flashscore

Before the first international break of the season, there are fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Everton and Aston Villa to negotiate in the league - all of which are winnable, with respect - and a Carabao Cup date with Liverpool at Anfield.

A clearer picture will be painted as to exactly where Tottenham remain short once those four matches are out of the way, though patience is still a virtue that fans should lean into if things continue not to go Spurs' way.

Time to deliver on the pitch

There's little doubt, given De Zerbi's previous tenures at the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, Brighton and Marseille, that there will be some spectacular football played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, but that'll mean nothing in the grand scheme of things unless it's winning football.

The club have mortgaged everything on the Italian finally getting it right on the pitch, so they too will understand the pressure on the manager to deliver, and meet their expectations.

Tottenham v Newcastle - Match stats Flashscore

De Zerbi has been known to just walk away when things aren't going as he would like, too.

Hence, the volatility of his personality also makes this evolving North London soap opera eminently watchable.

Time will tell if this is yet another false dawn, or if the sleeping giant is finally awoken...

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