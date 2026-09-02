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Ndiaye says it was "easy to make the decision" to join Man City: Nothing else that I wanted

Ndiaye says it was "easy to make the decision" to join Man City: Nothing else that I wanted
Ndiaye says it was "easy to make the decision" to join Man City: Nothing else that I wantedAction Images via Reuters

Iliman Ndiaye has spoken on how easy it was to decide to join Manchester City following his move from Everton.

Ndiaye has rejected multiple contract offers from Everton over the last 12 months and despite interest from Tottenham, he decided to make the move to City this summer in what was a deadline day deal. 

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The winger bagged 17 goals and 4 assists in 74 appearances for the Toffees including 6 goals and 3 assists last season under manager David Moyes. 

Ndiaye also had held talks with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier this summer but as soon as City made their approach, he revealed this week that he wanted nothing else. 

"It’s easy to make the decision about whether you want to be at Manchester City or not," Ndiaye stated. "You can see the recent history; you want to be part of that project." 

"They talked to me about where we could go, what we could achieve with me in the team, and I was interested from the beginning," he explained. "There was nothing else that I wanted other than joining Manchester City. 

"Obviously, you want to be part of this new project. I’ve seen recently what they’ve been doing, and I feel like I will fit right in it," he said. "I’m super excited to start. It’s an unbelievable moment. I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and I’m super excited and really grateful for this opportunity.” 

His move came on the same day City agreed to pay a joint-British transfer record fee of £125m for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Ndiaye and Fernandez could make their debut this weekend as City face Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, where his side are the clear favourites.

 

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Football transfersSaudi Professional LeagueIliman NdiayeEnzo FernandezManchester CityEvertonTottenhamAl HilalPremier League

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