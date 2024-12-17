Pereira due in England today; Wolves terms settled

Vitor Pereira is due in England today for talks with Wolves.

The Al-Shabab coach has been lined up to replace Gary O'Neil, who was sacked by Wolves on Sunday.

Wolves and Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab have settled on a fee of around €1m in compensation for the Portuguese.

Pereira, 56, has agreed terms over an 18-month contract with Wolves.

BBC Sport says the former Porto coach could ink his contract before the end of the day, as he touches down in Birmingham this morning.

