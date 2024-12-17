Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim questions Garnacho and Diallo about Man Utd line-up leaks
Man Utd transfer-list Rashford for January
Man Utd hero Beckham sends message to Rashford and Garnacho as he praises Diallo
Man Utd set to bid for Paris Saint-Germain striker despite PSR restrictions

Pereira due in England today; Wolves terms settled

Paul Vegas
Pereira due in England today; Wolves terms settled
Pereira due in England today; Wolves terms settledProfimedia
Vitor Pereira is due in England today for talks with Wolves.

The Al-Shabab coach has been lined up to replace Gary O'Neil, who was sacked by Wolves on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wolves and Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab have settled on a fee of around €1m in compensation for the Portuguese.

Pereira, 56, has agreed terms over an 18-month contract with Wolves.

BBC Sport says the former Porto coach could ink his contract before the end of the day, as he touches down in Birmingham this morning.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueO'Neil GaryWolvesAl ShababFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Pereira eager to see Wolves and Al Shabab agree terms
Wolves in compo talks with Al-Shabab for Pereira
Wolves to sift through candidates after O'Neil axing