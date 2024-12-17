Pereira eager to see Wolves and Al Shabab agree terms

Tribal Football
Wolves are hoping they can secure Vitor Pereira as the club's new head coach.

The Premier League side are in danger of relegation, as they are bottom of the table at present.

Per The Athletic, Wolves are turning to the Al-Shabab coach as the man to take over from Gary O’Neil.

The club believe that Pereira has the experience of European football that is necessary to make a quick impact.

But many fans may be skeptical, given he is not working at a top league at present.

The report does add that Pereira is said to be excited about the job and the squad at his disposal at Wolves.

 

