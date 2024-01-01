Neymar makes winning Al Hilal comeback in AFC Champions League

Brazilian star Neymar has finally returned to action for his Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

The winger, once considered the top player in the world, has been out for the past year with an ACL injury.

Now the 32-year-old could be ready for a renaissance in his career in the Middle East.

Neymar came off the bench during their dramatic 5-4 win over rivals Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite.

While Neymar did not score or assist, he did put in an impressive display when he was on the field.

The Brazilian winger showed glimpses of the magic that has enthralled fans for so many years.